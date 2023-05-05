Hilltop community leaders call for support beyond technology

The call for more support comes after two shootings near Eakin Elementary School in the past three days.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hilltop community leaders are calling for more funding for mentorship programs and empowerment tools for youth after two shootings near the Eakin Elementary School in the past three days, putting an 11-year-old soccer player in the hospital after he was hit by a bullet.

"Praises to God that he is alive,” said Zerqa Abid, the founder of MY Project USA.

Abid said the young boy is recovering after a bullet grazed him on a Hilltop playground near Eakin Elementary.

"It was traumatizing to hear the news. The good part is that nothing bad happened other than he got a wound,” Abid said.

It's a scary reminder of a shooting that took place last summer that took the life of 15-year-old Issa Jaylani, who was also a soccer player.

"Issa's tragedy happened in july of last year, and that was the most traumatizing experience for many of them,” says Abid. “We are seeing that there is definitely a rise in gun violence and children are having guns.”

Abid said while technology like ShotSpotter and increased security is great, she wants to see more funding going to what she calls the root of the problem.

“The major issue in the Hilltop area is that we do not have indoor recreation spaces and also, we do not have enough funding to take care of all children in the program,” Abid said.

A spokesperson for Franklin County Children’s Services, Oleatha Waugh, said it’s important for the community to listen to children’s needs.

“When we ask young people what they want, then they can tell us what they want, and we can partner with them to help them achieve those things,” Waugh said.

Ramon Obey from Justice Unity and Social Transformation said the focus needs to be on prevention, not reaction.

"The shootings that are happening within that area are some of the worst within the city of Columbus. And the resources aren't matching the incidents that are happening within Wedgewood,” Obey said.

Franklin County Children’s Services is available to help families bridge the gap between what they don’t have and what they need. Below is a list of resources for your support.

Center for Family Safety & Healing (located at Nationwide Children’s Hospital) – they have specific programs that help individuals process trauma or grief related to exposure to violence.

Directions for Youth and Families – Community-based treatment and prevention services that are trauma-informed and focus on assisting youth, adults, and families in leading positive and productive lives.

Halt Violence – An organization that recently expanded its catchment area to grow service provision on the west side.

Gladden Community House – A center that provides recreational opportunities for families on the west side, including after school programming and summer programming.