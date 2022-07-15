Hilliard approves legislation to create youth vaping, tobacco penalties

The new law goes into effect on Aug. 10.

HILLIARD, Ohio — Hilliard will soon have a law that's designed to punish people under 21 who use, buy and possess tobacco and vaping supplies in the city.

Members of Hilliard City Council passed the legislation on Monday, which will criminalize those who are underage and are buying and possessing those products. The new law goes into effect on Aug. 10.

The city's new law is broken down into four parts:

Imposing a penalty for using, buying, or possessing tobacco and vaping supplies by anyone under age 21. State laws already address penalties for selling or furnishing such items to those under 21

Making it a first-degree misdemeanor to falsify information – such as using a fake ID – to obtain tobacco and electronic smoking devices

Banning all e-smoking devices and their component parts, including those used for vaping substances other than nicotine, for individuals under age 21

Exceptions required by state law are included for individuals in a medical marijuana program or working in a marijuana dispensary. There are no medical marijuana dispensaries in Hilliard

The legislation also means that individuals will have opportunities for treatment and education by a youth diversion program. The diversion program would be for kids ages 9 through 17 and, for tobacco and vaping offenses, for ages 20 and under.

The city will charge participants $100 to cover new costs of the diversion program.

City staff attorney and prosecutor Dawn Steele said many of the charges resulting from the new ordinance will likely come from the Hilliard Division of Police’s school resources officers.

“This ordinance is geared toward protecting young people in our community from the significant health and safety risks associated with youth vaping and tobacco use,” Steele said. “We know that vaping and tobacco use are significant health threats, and that lifetime habits like smoking often begin in the teenage years. By addressing this now through education and enforcement, we hope to reduce the health issues today’s children will face such as problems in brain development, heart disease and lung disease today and later in their lives.”