Former Columbus interim police chief Mike Woods sworn in as chief in Hilliard

HILLIARD, Ohio — The Hilliard Division of Police has a new chief of police.

Mike Woods was sworn in as the new chief on Monday. Woods joined the division eight months ago as deputy chief with plans to take over as chief when Eric Grile, who retired last week, stepped down.

Grile was in the audience when Woods was sworn in, looking very relaxed in a T-shirt and jeans. Woods explained Grile has set him up for success.

“I don't have to change much. Chief Grile had set a great stage for me to take over. What I really want to work on is staff development. I want our future leaders to be Hilliard officers. That's my commitment to them and that's what I'm going to work towards,” Woods said.

Woods served as the interim police chief in Columbus before going to Hilliard.

He had been with Columbus police for more than 30 years, serving in several different positions including patrol, public information officer and deputy chief.