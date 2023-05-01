Hilliard residents concerned over plans to add more apartments, commercial spaces

The plan includes creating mixed-use developments with apartments and commercial spaces ranging from two to six stories.

Example video title will go here for this video

HILLIARD, Ohio — Some residents in Hilliard are concerned about a new zoning development plan, “Hilliard By Design,” that would bring new mixed-use developments to the area.

City Councilmember Les Carrier is among the concerned residents who says he understands the city will continue to grow, but he does not believe in the two to six story high rises that may be coming to the community.

“I just want to make sure that the community understands, this is what's coming. If you don't want what's coming, you need to speak up this fall and change it. And that is how it's supposed to work,” said Carrier.

City Councilmember Pete Marsh said the plan was created with the influence of 27 different residents for the last few years with the goal to bring revenue into the city and make the area more attractive for big businesses to plan roots and grow.

The plan includes eight big ideas including creating mixed-use developments with apartments and commercial spaces ranging from two to six stories in Old Hilliard, along Cemetary Road and areas within the 270 corridor. The plan would also create more walkable places by extending Heritage Trail and creating more bike and walking paths throughout the city.

"Economically those are the projects that are happening right now, those are the projects that bring jobs, which the city needs for income tax revenue... tends to be in conjunction with both retail and residential components,” said Marsh.

Marsh said not every building would be six stories high, but rather each area would be considered one at a time to accommodate the community’s needs and the residents desires and hopes residents see the benefits of the plan.

"We've seen the direct tie in central Ohio between the ability to attract large employers like Intel and the demands on housing that are hitting the entire region,” said Dan Ralley, Hilliard's assistant city manager.

Meanwhile, Carrier said growth is inevitable, but believes in more affordable housing units for single-families to purchase, not in increasing high-rises in the small town to accommodate transient people.

“If you've been paying taxes like I have for years, Hilliard, you get it, the more of this stuff that's added, eventually, you're gonna need new school buildings, more teachers, which I don't mind when you always need good teachers, but there are costs associated with that development that raise your taxes,” said Carrier.

Carrier said the plan will bring increased traffic, jam the school systems and create a threat to affordable housing.

"The more commercial development we have, the more jobs we bring in. It moderates our taxes that the residents have to play pay, and that's important. So it really is a conversation. I think that we've got to have before the zoning starts this fall on this comp plan. Because once it's zoned, there's no turning back,” said Carrier.