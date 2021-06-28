Hilliard police searching for missing 92-year-old man

Police say Robert Louis Penn left his home on Trueman Boulevard on Monday at 10 a.m. and has not returned.

HILLIARD, Ohio — The Hilliard Division of Police is searching for a missing 92-year-old man.

Penn is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

He is also diabetic and in need of his medication, according to police.

Police say Penn may be driving a red 2016 Lincoln MKX with the license plate GTW9045.