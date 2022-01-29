x
Hilliard police officer injured during traffic stop on I-270 North at Roberts Road; multiple people arrested

The two right lanes of I-270 South at Roberts Road to Fishinger Road were blocked. Police are working to reopen the lanes.
Credit: Ohio Department of Transportation
Police officers, firefighters and medics respond to a scene on Interstate 270 at Roberts Road on Jan. 29, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hilliard police officer was injured after a chase on the west side of Columbus Saturday evening. 

Hilliard Division of Police Sgt. Kris Settles told 10TV an officer tried to pull a vehicle over for a traffic stop. 

Police said after the driver was driving recklessly and refused to stop, officers pursued. 

Police stopped the vehicle on Interstate 270 just south of Roberts Road. Settles said multiple people tried to run away but were taken into custody. 

An officer was taken to Doctors Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. 

The two right lanes of I-270 South at Roberts Road to Fishinger Road were blocked. As of 6:40 p.m., police were working to reopen the lanes.

