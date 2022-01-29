Hilliard police officer injured during chase on I-270 at Roberts Road; multiple people arrested

Police said after the driver was driving recklessly and refused to stop, officers pursued.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hilliard police officer was injured after a chase on the west side of Columbus Saturday evening.

Hilliard Division of Police Sgt. Kris Settles told 10TV an officer tried to pull a vehicle over for a traffic stop.

Police stopped the vehicle on Interstate 270 just south of Roberts Road. Settles said multiple people tried to run away but were taken into custody.

An officer was taken to Doctors Hospital for treatment of a minor injury.