Hilliard police mourn loss of K-9 Kane diagnosed with cancer

Kane celebrated his ninth one day before his passing.

HILLIARD, Ohio — The Hilliard Division of Police is mourning the loss of one of its beloved K-9s.

According to a Facebook post from the police department Tuesday, Kane was put to sleep over the weekend due to an aggressive form of cancer. The post adds that his condition was expected to worsen with no possibility of recovery.

Kane joined the Hillard Division of Police in 2014. The Belgian Malinois served alongside his partner Officer Braden and was a family dog for the officer.

Kane had a long list of professional accomplishments and was trained in narcotics detection, article searches, tracking and criminal apprehension, according to Hilliard police.

Hilliard police say Kane was a people-friendly dog and made public appearances at the city’s Safety Town, nursing homes and classrooms.

“We’re crushed to lose him as an agency. He was a regular, welcome visitor to many in the department. We were happy to play ‘tug’ with his favorite toy (a piece of fire hose!) and provide a good ear scratch and belly rub," the Facebook post read.

