Hilliard police chief to retire in May

HILLIARD, Ohio — Hilliard Division of Police Chief Robert Fisher announced Tuesday he will retire from the department on May 21.

Fisher first began working for the Hilliard Division of Police in 2012. He was promoted to police chief in 2015.

“I’m proud to have had the opportunity to wear the badge,” Fisher said. “I’m proud of the people here and the things that our team continues to accomplish. As a team, we’ve achieved a lot, and we’ve grown tremendously during the eight years since I came here. Thanks to that same team, I know the organization is going to continue to grow and do great things.”

Deputy Chief Eric Grile will be promoted to Chief of Police after Fisher’s final day as chief, according to Hilliard City Manager Michelle Crandall.

Grile is also close to retirement and a search is expected to begin soon for a deputy chief. That person will be promoted to chief once Grile retires.

Fisher has worked in public safety for 30 years.