Hilliard narrows down 4 candidates for police department's next leader

HILLIARD, Ohio — The city of Hilliard has narrowed down its search for the next leader of its police department.

After six years as the department's police chief, Robert Fisher retired in May and now the city is looking to hire a deputy chief.

Deputy Chief Eric Grile was sworn in and hopes to be in that position for six months to a year as the city hires and trains the new chief.

The first-round interviews for the position were held in June, and the city has announced four finalists for the job:

Columbus Division of Police Former Interim Chief Mike Woods

Columbus Division of Police Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight

Hilliard Division of Police Lieutenant Ronald Clark

Fairfield Township Police Chief Robert Chabali

The city hired the consultant company Novak for $24,500 to handle the nationwide search.