Hilliard hosts 9/11 ceremony to honor the fallen, those who protect our nation

The City of Hilliard hosted the event at First Responders Park along with members of the TSA.

HILLIARD, Ohio — Saturday marks a somber anniversary in our country.

On Friday, many took the time in Hilliard to honor the men and women killed in the 9/11 attacks.

They also paused in tribute of those who protect our country.

Hilliard and TSA took time to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The goal was to honor Ohio's military, law enforcement and first responders.

Major General John C. Harris Junior of the Ohio National Guard delivered the keynote address.

He called on everyone to talk with someone who holds a different viewpoint.

Meanwhile, the federal security director for TSA Ohio said it's important to teach younger generations about 9/11.

“We have kids you know the last few days we've been down here at the park, they've been bringing the elementary school kids down and it's kind of funny to think about you know they were 12 years from being born when this went down. You know because I remember it like yesterday,” said Don Barker, TSA Ohio.