Hilliard girl raises money for homeless care packages ahead of winter storm

This past weekend, while traveling to different Columbus areas, Kaylin and Gavin delivered more than 40 kits to the homeless.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HILLIARD, Ohio — Inside the Hammond household, anticipation builds.

The gingerbread, the tree, the ornaments, the presents…they are the foundation for a merry Christmas. But 8-year-old Kaylin and her 6-year-old brother, Gavin, recently found themselves building more than just candy houses.

“It felt really good because we’re helping people in the world,” Kaylin said.

“She just has a very, very soft spot in her heart for the homeless,” Kaylin’s mother, Valerie said.

Valerie says anytime Kaylin sees a homeless person she’s overcome with anxiety and worry, wondering how they’ll be taken care of in the winter.

Recently, Kaylin answered her own question: She would do it, herself.

“She initially said a lemonade stand, but with it getting colder we decided maybe hot chocolate stand, instead,” Valerie said.

Kaylin and Gavin began raising money one hot cup of chocolatey goodness after another.

“And she exceeded that goal within two hot chocolate stands,” Valerie said.

The $1,500 raised was to buy items that would be given away from water bottles, hand warmers, snack bars, body wipes, scarves, ChapStick, First-Aid kids and socks.

This past weekend, while traveling to different Columbus areas, Kaylin and Gavin delivered more than 40 kits to the homeless.

“Being able to actually give them something and see the joy on their faces and how appreciative they were…it was amazing,” Valerie said.

For Kaylin, it was a foundation she can continue to build on for years to come.