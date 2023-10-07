Hilliard Food Pantry to hold pop-up pantry hours following fire

The pantry will hold a pop-up at Life Community Church Hilliard for 4 days before moving to a different location.

HILLIARD, Ohio — The Hilliard Food Pantry has announced its pop-up pantry hours for the next week following a fire at their building on Cemetery Road Sunday afternoon.

Life Community Church Hilliard will have the pop-up pantry open in their front eastside parking lot on Thursday, July 13, Saturday, July 15, Tuesday, July 18, and Wednesday, July 19.

Their hours for each day are as follows:

July 13: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

July 15: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

July 18: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

July 19: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Next Thursday, July 20, they will start serving from a temporary location at Guide Church in Hilliard, located at 4770 Britton Parkway.

Kyle Koppenhoefer, board of directors’ president for the Hilliard Food Pantry, said they believe this facility will enable them to serve their customers effectively while keeping volunteers safe.

The Norwich Township Fire Department is collecting dry goods as well as cash and check donations made payable to the Hilliard Food Pantry to support the nonprofit during this time.

You can also visit hilliardfoodpantry.org and lifecommunity.com to make a monetary donation.