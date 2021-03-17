Hilliard father, daughter celebrate 'going back to work'

“For anybody out there, believe it and good things will come,” Tom said. “You have to believe it.”

HILLIARD, Ohio — Everything is blank in the beginning. Everything. It’s up to us to create and to make something out of nothing.

The same can be said for setbacks.

“Our industry lost four million workers,” Tom O’Shea said. “Some of them are not coming back.”

O’Shea has worked in the hotel industry for 39 years. Last year, due to the pandemic, he was furloughed. On his last day, he left a note for his peers.

“[It said] we’re not going to lose, we’re going to be back,” he said. “We’ve been back before. I said I’m not going to lose my career to a virus.”

Another part of creation is choice.

O’Shea was offered a severance package, but he refused it.

So did she.

“Everyone had a choice,” Bridget O’Shea said.

Bridget O’Shea is Tom’s daughter. This May she’ll celebrate 15 years in the hotel industry. Last March, she too was furloughed.

“I watched friends from my own hotel and my old hotels that I’ve worked across the country in get laid off and it was like, oh gosh, when’s my turn, when’s my turn,” she said. “And my turn never came.”

It never came because both O’Sheas believed their employment wasn’t truly over.

Last September, after 177 days, Tom, in his best “Back to School” pose, proudly marked his first day back to work with a picture.

“I did one business trip only to Chicago for a day and my wife actually got me going out the door with my suitcase,” Tom said, laughing.

Then, just this week, after 354 days, Bridget went back to work, too. Her moment of joy, like dad’s, was captured in a snapshot.

They want people who have been furloughed or laid off to know that from blank to something, from setback to comeback, it’s going to be alright if you just believe.