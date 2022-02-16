Hilliard extends DORA program, making it year-round

Hilliard’s City Council voted to expand its DORA program 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

HILLIARD, Ohio — The latest decision by Hilliard’s City Council spells good news for some businesses. The city’s DORA is now year-round.

“It definitely is good for people who are maybe worried about drinking inside. We have a fire pit and lots of heaters on our patio, plus to go from one place to another is great,” said Dustin Folk, of Crooked Can Brewing Company.

In 2017 the DORA, or designated outdoor refreshment area, started off only taking place on Thursday nights for the city’s summer concert series. Once the pandemic started, it was expanded to more nights each week, but only between June through October. Now it will be held seven days a week, 12 months of the year.

Those who are 21 and older will be given wristbands and special cups to signify they are participating.

“We talked about it and we've been doing it for most of the year, why not extend it for the rest of the year, and then maybe we could do some additional events during the rest of this time. So, we can do a St. Patrick's Day event, we could do a New Year's event…” said David Ball, with the City of Hilliard.

The DORA program will go year-round starting March 1 and will go from noon until 9 p.m.