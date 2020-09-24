Hilliard Davidson math teacher uses telephone pole to teach hybrid class

Chuck DeRee has been at the school for the last 14 years

Not many people, with 100 percent conviction, could tell you what this school year would look like.

It’s safe to say, though, nobody thought it would be like this.

“It’s actually kind of awesome,” Chuck DeRee said.

DeRee teaches at Hillard Davidson High School. He has been for the last 14 years. This year, he says, is unlike any other

“Honestly, it was nerves,” he said. “I mean, I’m in the summer like everybody else [and I] was really nervous about this crazy school year.”

Knowing his classes would be hybrid both online and in-class, due to COVID-19, he expected a challenge.

But, how do you hold creative attention through a computer screen? The answer was lying off the side of the road near DeRee’s home.

He found a telephone pole. With permission and a little help that pole is now standing in his back yard.

“It’s funny,” he said. “But math teachers love telephone poles. It’s wild.”

DeRee says there’s much that can be taught from a pole.

“It makes this right angle with the ground,” he said. “And, then we’re in to right triangles and right triangles are like a cornerstone of a geometry course. So, there’s a triangle similarity, trigonometry…there’s even systems of equations.”

DeRee says the actual class lesson is still being worked out, but should be ready to go by next month.

He has made a fun, engaging YouTube video for his students to check out.