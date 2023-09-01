Hilliard Davidson High School to have increased police presence following online threat

In a letter to parents Sunday, district leaders said they were made aware of screenshots from an Instagram account threatening the Davidson community.

HILLIARD, Ohio — Hilliard City Schools announced there will be an increase in police presence at Davidson High School Monday out of an abundance of caution due to a social media threat.

The school district said the Hilliard Division of Police identified the person responsible for making the posts and that charges are pending against them.

“Both HPD and Hilliard schools want to thank everyone who saw these posts and immediately reported them. We are grateful the Hilliard police acted quickly and were able to ensure the safety of our students and staff. We continue to expect Monday to be a regular school day,” the school district announced partly in a statement.

You can read the letter to parents from the school district below:

Good Evening,

We are aware of screenshots from a now-deleted Instagram account that has been seen by many in the Davidson community this evening. It does not mention Hilliard Schools, Davidson High School, or any of our schools. However, out of an abundance of caution, we have contacted the Hilliard Division of Police, and they are investigating. You will see a more significant police presence around Davidson tomorrow out of an abundance of caution. We expect tomorrow to be a normal school day in our district.

Just after our email this evening, new details were obtained by the Hilliard Division of Police, which provided the following update:

“Hilliard Division of Police acted swiftly Sunday evening upon receiving reports of disturbing Instagram posts from an account connected to Davidson High School. Late Sunday night, investigators identified the individual responsible for making the posts, and charges are pending.”