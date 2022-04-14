Hilliard Darby High Schools students protest 'Don't Say Gay' bill

The bill would ban instruction and materials about sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade in all public and most private school

Example video title will go here for this video

HILLIARD, Ohio — Hundreds of students walked out of Hilliard Darby High School this afternoon, demonstrating their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

When the clock hit 1 p.m., they walked out in solidarity to protest House Bill 616. A parent, Nikki Buskirk, joined them as they walked.

"Many of those students look like my son. And it's important for my son to be able to be himself in all of himself when he grows up. And it's important for them to be able to be themselves. And I just wanted to let them know that they're not alone," Buskirk said.

Sarah Stevenson's child was one of the organizers.

"I told her to make sure you read the bill so that you understand it, and then you can talk knowledgeably about it,' she said.

During another event on Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine said, "I don't know anyone who thinks it's a great idea to be talking to first graders or second-graders or kindergarten children, in regard to sex education in school, I just don't think that that's the proper role of the school."

The bill would restrict both instruction and materials about sexual orientation and gender identity until fourth grade in all public and most private schools. It would also ban critical race theory.

"Parents are not only the first teachers, you know, we want parents to be directly involved in what goes on in the schools, they have every right to do that it's their child," DeWine said.

Stevenson said at the high school level, students should have their say too.