Hilliard City Schools will not use calamity days during online learning

With Hilliard going fully online due to COVID-19, the superintendent says calamity days will not be used.

HILLIARD, Ohio — As students head into the winter season, superintendents in central Ohio are announcing their plans for calamity or snow days.

“Snow days aren’t done in Hilliard. But when we’re in remote learning, we will not have calamity days,” said Hilliard Superintendent Dr. John Marschhausen.

Marschhausen explained since students are currently learning at home, calamity days will not happen. But when students return for in-person learning or a hybrid plan, calamity days will be recognized as normal.

With virtual learning, school leaders now have the option to have students learn from home.

Marschhausen said he hopes districts will be able to use online learning for severe cold snaps and strong winter storms which could keep students out of school.

“If meteorologists tell us there is a storm coming and we can plan for it, maybe we would announce ahead of time so mom and dad would know there is a remote learning day tomorrow." said Marschhausen

Parents said they agree with the plan announced by the district.

“I feel like if we’re doing it online in that format, that we should be able to have classes as long as staff can get to where they need to be,” said Hilliard parent Carrie Tolman.

Other school districts may have different plans for how they will handle calamity days.