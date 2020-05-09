Hilliard City Schools sets up online dashboard with COVID-19 testing data

The data will be updated on Fridays.

HILLIARD, Ohio — On Friday, Hilliard City Schools released an online dashboard that will be updated weekly with COVID-19 testing data.

The dashboard shows there have been nine positive cases within the district between August 19 and September 2.

All who tested positive were quarantine, a district spokesperson said.

Hilliard City Schools did confirm a letter was sent to families by the Hilliard Davidson High School principal that someone in that high school did test positive.

If a student has been in contact with that person, the district said it would be contacting that student's family.

The dashboard also shows the number of cases in Franklin County and cases within district borders.

Students and staff started with hybrid learning this week.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an order saying that beginning on September 8, parents, guardians and staff at schools in the state need to let their school know within 24 hours about a positive COVID-19 test.

The school then must notify the local health department within 24 hours.