Hilliard bakery receives ‘overwhelming’ support after pushback over COVID-19 safety protocols

Through their eight years of business, Crumbz Cakery in Hilliard has had ups and downs, especially now during the pandemic.

The bakery is owned by Sandy Rose and her daughters Darlene Rose-Shults, Karyn Wilson and Leisa Rose-Sharpe.

Working as a family has really helped them push through all of those hard times.

However, at the end of January, the bakery posted to social media with an explanation of their COVID-19 safety protocols.

She said they made the decision to do curbside pick-up in order to keep everyone safe. That’s when Darlene said they were met with some pushback.

In a Facebook post, the bakery said one customer said he was so angry that he could not come into the lobby he left them a one-star review online.

Another customer kicked the glass door and called one of the owners an expletive.

"We want to stay healthy first and foremost, we want to keep our community healthy and we just can’t fill our cases full of all the things they’re used to seeing because we can’t afford to do that,” Darlene said.

The family understands people’s frustrations, the changes during the pandemic are frustrating for them as well.

“It’s tough, we don’t want to be the mask police or the protocol police,” Darlene said.

But after some backlash, the women said they never expected to receive as much support and love as they have.

“First of all, overwhelmed and amazed by the kind and sweet comments,” Darlene said.

She said they’ve not only had an immense amount of support from their regular customers, but they’re seeing new faces.

People have been stopping in who they’ve never seen or met before, to buy their baked sweets.

“People have come up to our curbside, this last week and a half and said I’m so sorry you had such a rough week last week we just wanted to try your stuff just because of that, so the power of social media in this particular case, never seen it before,” Darlene said.

It’s the kindness that fills their hearts and what they said they hope to give to others.