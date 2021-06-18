Washington hiker found alive after eight days in wilderness survived on berries, river water

Andrew Devers was found Sunday morning after eight days in the wilderness.

NORTH BEND, Wash. — A hiker missing for eight days in North Bend has been found alive, according to the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO).

Andrew Devers was found Sunday morning after eight days in the wilderness near North Bend. He survived on berries and river water, according to sheriff officials.

The 25-year-old was found by a trail runner. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation, sheriff officials said. There was no further information released by officials Sunday.

Devers disappeared on Friday, June 18, near North Bend's Middle Fork Campground, according to the sheriff's office. Search and rescue crews have been looking for Devers for the last week.