HighBall takes the fun and fashion online this Halloween

Fashionable Short North Halloween staple is going virtual.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Halloween, like most things, will look different this year. And Columbus Halloween staple, HighBall, is no different.

The event, which normally takes over High Street in the Short North, is going virtual this year. "Folks can still experience all of the things they've grown to love, like the couture fashion show and the public costume contest, but all from the comfort of their own home," says Betsy Pandora, Executive Director of the Short North Alliance.

Five veteran couture designers are coming back for the White Castle Costume Couture Fashion Show. "Nina West is back as our amazing HighBall hostess. You'll get to see Nina helping to interact with the fabulous runway show," Pandora says.

HighBall will also feature live performances from MojoFlo and The West Family.

The show will be put together in a socially-distanced manner at the new venue, District West.

You can also participate in the festivities from home, by entering the popular public costume contest. There are categories for individuals, groups, kids and even pets. There's also the popular People's Choice Award. "You'll be able to make it across Facebook and Instagram and have our social followers vote on who has the very best HighBall costume," Pandora says. Winners will be announced a week after Halloween. "Our costume contest has been known for its awesome cash prize. So you enter and you can get $1,000 in cash plus all kinds of amazing goodies and incentives from Short North businesses."

HighBall Halloween will also help those local businesses. "This has been an incredible year and small businesses and our arts community, in particular, have been impacted by the pandemic. So, proceeds from HighBall as they do every year, go to support our work in helping them. And this is an extra-special opportunity if folks want to have fun and support the community that everyone loves," Pandora says.

Tickets are $5 to watch and $5 to enter the costume contest. "The day of the event you will get a link to be able to watch the broadcast. The broadcast will be available starting at 8 o'clock on Halloween night. And you will be able to watch it throughout the following week, too, if you get too caught up in your Halloween activities," Pandora says.