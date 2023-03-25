Police: Body of boater who went missing at Hoover Reservoir located

One boater was rescued and is OK, while the other was missing for more than a day before their body was discovered.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The body of a boater who went missing at Hoover Reservoir after their boat capsized Saturday afternoon has been located, according to police.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said two people went missing while participating in a fishing tournament after high winds caused their boat to capsize just after 2 p.m. One boater was rescued and is OK, while the other was missing for more than a day before their body was discovered.

On Saturday evening, ODNR suspended the search for the other person due to the weather. The search resumed at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

The Columbus Division of Police dive team assisted ODNR in the recovery efforts. Police say the boater's body was found Sunday evening.

Due to weather conditions, the wind and water stirred up dirt at the bottom making recovery efforts difficult.

No further information is available.