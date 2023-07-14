High levels of E. coli prompt water advisories across Ohio

The state is warning the elderly, those with compromised immune systems and the young to take precautions by washing their hands and showering after swimming.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Heavy rain and high temperatures are impacting the health of Ohio’s waterways.

There are 29 warnings for high levels of bacteria. The main culprit: E. coli.

On its “beachguard” database website, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources reported more than two dozen water advisories across the state. That includes risks for algae blooms.

“What we are doing is measuring the amount of E. coli at those beaches. E. coli in and of itself may not be dangerous but it could be a great indicator that there might be other pathogens in the water that could make us ill,” said Natalie Foos of ODNR Land and Water Resources.

Despite the elevated levels of E. coli, the state is not closing beaches.

As for people who want to fish here, the state says it’s not an issue for now.

“You are still able to fish. You are still able to eat those fish, but we do recommend is that you are washing your hands [and that] you are washing your fillets,” Foos said.

The state says it’s not unusual to have water advisories for high levels of bacteria this time of year, especially after heavy rains that can wash fecal matter from birds and farm runoff into the water.

ODNR says the number of advisories is down because the state has taken an active role in preserving wetlands which can help filter bacteria out of the water.

Even so, the state is warning the elderly, those with compromised immune systems and the young to take precautions by washing their hands and showering after swimming.