Here's when central Ohio pools will reopen for the summer

Which pools are planning to open this season, and when? 10TV started a list so you don't have to go searching.

Summer is right around the corner and, with it, the promise of long days spent relaxing by the pool.

But which pools are planning to open this season, and when?

Columbus Recreation and Parks Department has announced that all outdoor pools will begin reopening the week of June 7, with select pools and spraygrounds opening as soon as Memorial Day weekend. There’s more where that came from.

Just keep reading for a list of dates as they’re announced.

Delaware County

Powell Pool: Organizers say the pool will reopen on May 28 with temporary COVID guidelines still in place, meaning the pool will operate at a capacity of no more than 318 people at a time and guests will be welcomed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The pool will open at full capacity on June 2.

Fairfield County

Pickerington Community Pool: The pool is set to open May 29, with operating rules being released at a later date.

Franklin County

Bexley Pool: The pool will reopen on May 29 and will operate on a daily reservation system while COVID-19 protocols remain in place.

Canal Winchester Municipal Pool: The pool is set to reopen Memorial Day weekend. When it does, organizers say capacity will remain limited in line with COVID-19 guidelines and swimming will be broken up into sessions.

Columbus City Pools will operate daily in three, two-hour time blocks, according to the city. Visitors will also be required to register in advance.

Dodge Pool is set to open May 29 through the 31, and then again on June 7 through the summer.

Driving Park Pool will open May 29 through the 31, and again on June 7 through the summer.

Glenwood Swimming Pool will reopen on June 8.

Lincoln Swimming Pool is set to open on June 7.

Marion Franklin Swimming Pool will reopen on June 8.

Maryland Swimming Pool will open on June 7.

Tuttle Swimming Pool is set to reopen on May 29 through the 31, and then again on June 7 through the summer.

Windsor Swimming Pool will reopen on June 8.

Dublin Outdoor Community Pools: The pools are set to reopen on May 29, and will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines while they remain in place. Recreation services staff is still determining how to return to fully normal operations as quickly as possible, according to the city.

Gahanna pools: Both the Gahanna Swimming Pool and the Hunters Ridge Pool will reopen on May 29 and will not require reservations for entry.

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool: When the pool reopens on May 29, it will operate at full capacity, with admissions taking place on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Big Splash: The water park will open May 29 and admittance will only be available to season pass holders.

Plain Township Aquatic Center: The center is now selling pool memberships, and plans to limit attendance to two or three swim sessions a day.

City of Upper Arlington pools: The city's three pools are set to reopen on May 29.

Westerville aquatics: The city says the splash pad at Hanby Park will reopen Memorial Day weekend. Plans are still being finalized on how to safely reopen the Highlands Park Aquatic Center, but it will open for the 2021 season.

Zoombezi Bay: The waterpark announced it will reopen the weekend of May 22 for a sneak peek, with general admission beginning May 29.

Licking County

Pataskala Pool: The pool is now selling membership passes for the 2021 season, and registration for swim lessons begins May 1.

Union County