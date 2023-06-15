Here's what you need to know about the $1.74 billion Columbus City budget plan

The 2023 Capital Budget includes $1.1 billion in new funding dedicated to building safe communities.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mayor Andrew J. Ginther has proposed a $1.74 billion investment in public safety and critical neighborhood infrastructure. The 2023 Capital Budget includes $1.1 billion in new funding dedicated to building safe communities.

"There are many many neighborhoods throughout our city they're going to see themselves in this capital budget. They're going to see things that are going to make life better," said Mayor Ginther.

Those neighborhoods include the far South Side, which will see more than $1 million for improvements to the Marion Franklin Park for things like lighting and a new swimming pool.

"Lighting this park up, bringing more people to the park, we believe will keep the problems out," said Becky Walcott, chair of the Far South Columbus area Commission said.

Highlights of the 2023 Capital Budget include:

$5 million in ATF safety funding to track illegal crime guns

$10 million for fire apparatus

$23 million for a new Hilltop police substation and Northside fire station

$50 million to increase the number of new and rehabbed affordable housing units

$37 million in street resurfacing

$25 million in roadway and intersection improvements

$14 million for pedestrian safety and bikeway projects

The ATF funding will help city officials crack down on gun trafficking.