Here's what to expect ahead of Memorial Tournament 2021

This year’s tournament will look a little different for several reasons.

DUBLIN, Ohio — It’s now just a matter of days before some of the world’s most renowned golfers will hit the green at Muirfield Village Golf Club with the return of this year’s Memorial Tournament.

The tournament, founded by golf legend Jack Nicklaus, is held annually to honor distinguished golfers, traveling from locations around the globe to compete in Dublin. Organizers recently released the complete field of competitors, which can be viewed here.

This year’s tournament will look a little different for several reasons. For starters, golfers will compete on a newly renovated course.

The course received a makeover following the 2020 tournament, complete with new greens, tees and bunkers. Nicklaus has said the fresh course shouldn’t be as challenging this year, but the design was made with club members in mind.

You can take a tour of the new course below:

The tournament kicks off on June 3, a day after Ohio’s health orders are scheduled to lift throughout the state.

Fully vaccinated attendees will not be required to wear masks this year, organizers announced earlier this month.

While Governor Mike DeWine has said Ohioans will no longer be required to wear masks or practice social distancing beginning Thursday, tournament organizers are still asking those who are not fully vaccinated to wear masks indoors and when social distancing isn’t possible.

You can learn more about the updated mask policies here.

In terms of capacity, a tournament spokesperson has said it is expected to be more than 50% this year, without being a complete sellout. Organizers activated the tournament’s waiting list earlier this month.

This year’s tournament will also host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Staff from OhioHealth will be offering Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 4-6 near the tournament’s main entrance. Learn more here.