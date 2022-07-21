Here’s what to expect at the Jazz & Rib Festival in Columbus this weekend

The festival will start Friday at 11 a.m. and end Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After being put on hold for two years due to the pandemic, the Jazz & Rib Festival is returning to Columbus this weekend.

Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know before heading downtown to eat some great barbecue from vendors across the country and who will be performing.

When and where?

The three-day event will take place at the Bicentennial and West Bank Parks on the Scioto Mile starting on Friday.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Who is performing?

The festival will feature nearly 50 performances spread across the event, including:

Robert Glasper, who performs July 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lalah Hathaway, who performs July 22 from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Spanish Harlem Orchestra, who performs July 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Boney James, who performs July 23 from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Kirk Whalum, who performs July 24 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dee Dee Bridgewater with Columbus Jazz Orchestra, who performs July 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To see a full lineup of the performances, click here.

Parking and transportation:

Parking will be available throughout downtown Columbus, including at the Columbus Commons, COSI and other surface lots. Here is an interactive map of parking options in the area.

People are welcome to ride their own bike or rent a CoGo to travel through the trails and bikeways that lead to the Scioto Mile.

Several COTA routes have been changed to accommodate for the festival, which can be viewed here.

Food vendors:

Dozens of food vendors will be operating to satisfy your barbecue needs from ribs with award-winning sauces to the classic funnel cakes. Below are links to the different kinds of vendors.