Here’s the lineup for this year's Monster Jam, coming to Columbus in April

World-class athletes will show off their skills on April 2 and 3 at the Schottenstein Center.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monster Jam returns to Columbus this April for what organizers are calling “the most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world.”

World-class athletes will show off their skills in the notorious trucks on April 2 and 3 at the Schottenstein Center. Tickets go on sale for the events beginning at 10 a.m. on Jan. 18.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the show. Both events begin at 1 p.m., with a Monster Jam Pit Party held beforehand. During the pit party, fans will have the chance to view the 12,000 trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and more.

This year’s lineup includes:

Grave Digger , driven by Krysten Anderson

, driven by Krysten Anderson Soldier Fortune Black Ops , driven by Tony Ochs

, driven by Tony Ochs El Toro Loco , driven by Elvis Lainez

, driven by Elvis Lainez Max-D , driven by Blake Granger

, driven by Blake Granger Wild Side , driven by Zack Garner

, driven by Zack Garner Terminal Velocity , driven by Jon Zimmer Jr.

, driven by Jon Zimmer Jr. Raminator , driven by Mark Hall

, driven by Mark Hall Rammunition, driven by Kurt Kraehmer