Pumpkins, apples and corn mazes: Where to get your fall fix in central Ohio

10TV has compiled a list of area farms where you can get your fall fix.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the leaves begin to change colors and the days get cooler, more and more Ohioans are trading in their swimsuits for sweaters and heading out in search of the perfect pumpkin patch.

Fall is here and, with it, comes the urge to explore a corn maze, do some apple picking and find a porch-worthy pumpkin.

There are plenty of places around central Ohio where you can do all of the above. To make it easier, 10TV has compiled a list of area farms where you can get your fall fix. Keep reading for everything you need to know:

Circle S Farms | 9015 London Groveport Road, Grove City

Fall Fun Days are now in session at Circle S Farms, featuring hayrides, fall treats, and a field of pumpkins.

✨The moment we’ve all been waiting for✨Fresh Homemade Pumpkin Donuts are now in the market through the end of October!... Posted by Circle S Farms on Sunday, September 19, 2021

Hidden Creek Farm | 581 South Galena Road, Sunbury

Families are invited to participate in a hayride, pick pumpkins, take a spin on the Great Pumpkin Slide and get to know the farm animals.

Kuhlein’s Farm | 1859 Walker Road, Hilliard

Pick a pumpkin, taste some apple cider and take a hayride around the patch. The farm is also offering pony rides each weekend throughout October.

Look what was just brought in!!! It's beginning to look like fall time here at Kuhlweins!!!! Stop in and see us for some fall goodies🎃 Posted by Kuhlwein's Farm Market & Deli on Thursday, September 16, 2021

Leeds Farm | 8738 Marysville Road, Ostrander

The farm hosts a variety of events. Guests are invited to take a Pumpkin Plunge, play in Ohio's biggest corn box, make friends with the farm animals, or come along for a hayride.

A beautiful fall sunset setting over the farm right now, but we look forward to seeing YOU this weekend!! Lots of new activities and fun for the whole family. Saturdays & Sundays 10-5 🍂🎃🍁 Posted by Leeds Farm on Friday, September 24, 2021

Lehner’s Farm | 2920 SR 203, Radnor

The farm offers roughly 40 acres of pumpkins and gourds to choose from. After picking the perfect pumpkin, guests are invited to check out the corn maze, meet the farm animals, visit the gift shop and more.

We are open and it is beautiful! Apple Maps added business hours automatically this year that aren’t accurate. We are... Posted by Lehner's Pumpkin Farm on Sunday, September 26, 2021

Lynd Fruit Farm | 9399 Morse Road SW, Pataskala

The farm features everything from apple and pumpkin picking, to a corn maze. It's market it open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pigeon Roost Farm | 4413 National Road SW, Hebron

Season passes are now available for the farm, open Wednesday through Sunday in Oct. Guests are invited to choose from an assortment of pumpkins and squash, rise a Pumpkin Vine Zip Line, run through a corn maze and more.

Schacht Farm | 5950 Shannon Road, Canal Winchester

Head to the farm's patch to pick your own pumpkin, or choose from a variety of pumpkins and more at the market.

Van Buren Acres | 5066 Keller Road, Hebron

Families can pick a pumpkin, take a spin on the Cow-train, or run through this year's Dolly Parton-themed corn maze. Don't believe us? Just look below.

Young’s Jersey Dairy Farm | 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

The farm has everything from pumpkin picking, to corn mazes, to fall treats (i.e. Sweet Potato Bread Sundae).

Pick Your Own Pumpkins at Young's Jersey Dairy daily 11am-6pm (weather permitting) through October. The cost is $9.50 per pumpkin or 3/$26 or 4/$34, which includes the wagon ride to the pumpkin patch. Posted by Young's Jersey Dairy on Sunday, September 26, 2021