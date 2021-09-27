Pumpkins, apples and corn mazes: Where to get your fall fix in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the leaves begin to change colors and the days get cooler, more and more Ohioans are trading in their swimsuits for sweaters and heading out in search of the perfect pumpkin patch.
Fall is here and, with it, comes the urge to explore a corn maze, do some apple picking and find a porch-worthy pumpkin.
There are plenty of places around central Ohio where you can do all of the above. To make it easier, 10TV has compiled a list of area farms where you can get your fall fix. Keep reading for everything you need to know:
Circle S Farms | 9015 London Groveport Road, Grove City
Fall Fun Days are now in session at Circle S Farms, featuring hayrides, fall treats, and a field of pumpkins.
Hidden Creek Farm | 581 South Galena Road, Sunbury
Families are invited to participate in a hayride, pick pumpkins, take a spin on the Great Pumpkin Slide and get to know the farm animals.
Kuhlein’s Farm | 1859 Walker Road, Hilliard
Pick a pumpkin, taste some apple cider and take a hayride around the patch. The farm is also offering pony rides each weekend throughout October.
Leeds Farm | 8738 Marysville Road, Ostrander
The farm hosts a variety of events. Guests are invited to take a Pumpkin Plunge, play in Ohio's biggest corn box, make friends with the farm animals, or come along for a hayride.
Lehner’s Farm | 2920 SR 203, Radnor
The farm offers roughly 40 acres of pumpkins and gourds to choose from. After picking the perfect pumpkin, guests are invited to check out the corn maze, meet the farm animals, visit the gift shop and more.
Lynd Fruit Farm | 9399 Morse Road SW, Pataskala
The farm features everything from apple and pumpkin picking, to a corn maze. It's market it open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pigeon Roost Farm | 4413 National Road SW, Hebron
Season passes are now available for the farm, open Wednesday through Sunday in Oct. Guests are invited to choose from an assortment of pumpkins and squash, rise a Pumpkin Vine Zip Line, run through a corn maze and more.
Schacht Farm | 5950 Shannon Road, Canal Winchester
Head to the farm's patch to pick your own pumpkin, or choose from a variety of pumpkins and more at the market.
Van Buren Acres | 5066 Keller Road, Hebron
Families can pick a pumpkin, take a spin on the Cow-train, or run through this year's Dolly Parton-themed corn maze. Don't believe us? Just look below.
Young’s Jersey Dairy Farm | 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs
The farm has everything from pumpkin picking, to corn mazes, to fall treats (i.e. Sweet Potato Bread Sundae).
