Here are the festivals & other events returning to Central Ohio this summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Summer in Central Ohio is typically accompanied by long days filled with live music, good food and plenty of excuses to get outside.

While the pandemic canceled most events last year, several have already announced plans to return this season.

From concerts, to festivals, to dinosaurs at the zoo, 10TV has compiled a list of events set to take place this summer, so you have plenty of time to start preparing.

May

May 29- Oct: Dinosaur Island returns to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. The event transports guests back 251 million years and, this year, features 15 new dinosaurs.

May 31- June 6: The Memorial Tournament takes place at Muirfield Golf Club in Dublin. The PGA Tour golf tournament was designed to honor distinguished golfers, both living and those who have passed. Fully vaccinated attendees will not be required to mask up at this year's event.

June

Movies by Moonlight kicks off at Easton Town Center. This year’s movie lineup is:

June 1: The Wizard of Oz

June 8: The LEGO Movie 2

June 15: Field of Dreams

June 22: Despicable Me

June 29: Sonic the Hedgehog

June 12- July 31: The Columbus Symphony’s Picnic with the Pops returns to the Columbus Commons. Performances will be updated here as they’re announced.

June 23- July 28: Grove City Community Outdoor Movie begins, with showtimes starting at 8 p.m. each Wednesday. This year's lineup features:

June 23: Frozen

June 30: The Lion King (animated)

July 7: Star Wars: The Force Awakens

July 14: D2: The Mighty Ducks

July 21: Toy Story

July 28: Mary Poppins Returns



June 3- Aug. 12: Hilliard’s Summer in the City series begins with Celebration at the Station held each Thursday from June 3 through August 12. The event takes place at Hilliard's Station Park and features free live music and refreshments.

June 13- Aug. 8: Sprouts Night Out kicks off in Hilliard, offering live music and activities designed for kids and the whole family.

June 18: Friday Flicks takes place at Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park in Hilliard. The drive-in event features movies and food trucks.

June 19-26: The Pickaway County Fair returns to Circleville, featuring a week of attractions and agricultural experiences.

July

July 2: Color of Summer takes place at the Columbus Museum of Art. The event showcases work from 50 artists throughout the region. Guests are invited to participate in interactive experiences and a silent auction.

July 3: Freedom Fest returns to Hilliard as part of the Summer in the City series. The event features an annual parade starting at 9 a.m., followed by a day full of fireworks, food trucks and live music.

July 10-17: The Madison County Fair returns for a week filled with exhibits, entertainment, and agricultural competitions.

July 19-25: The Franklin County Fair returns to Hilliard, featuring a variety of vendors and other attractions.

July 24: Uncorked Wine Festival returns to COSI. The festival offers more than 150 wines and champagnes from across the world and guests are given full access to the museum to explore.

July 27- Aug. 8: The Ohio State Fair kicks off. This year, the fair will be closed to the public, but will remain open for agricultural events and educational competitions. Learn more here.

August

Aug. 5-8: The Dublin Irish Festival, which marks the largest three-day Irish festival in the United States, returns. This year's event will feature a series of celebrations throughout Dublin and will serve as more of a hybrid event to keep participants safe, according to organizers.

Aug. 6-18: The Hartford Fair is set to return in Licking County, with agricultural events, picnic space, and more family-friendly activities.

Aug. 14-15: Festival Latino kicks off in Columbus, featuring music artists from around the world, as well as Ohio-based Latino dance music and activities for the whole family.

Aug. 20-21: The Columbus Food Truck Festival hits the Scioto Mile, featuring food from a variety of different vendors, as well as live music performances.

Aug. 28-29: Wonderbus Festival takes place on The Lawn at CAS. The festival will be Ohio's largest live concert hosted in over a year, and features live music from performers like Ke$ha, The Knocks, and Grouplove.

That same weekend, Urban Scrawl will be held in the Franklinton Arts District. The event is a two-day art festival, with artists working throughout the weekend to showcase the process of their work.

September

Sept. 17-19: The Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival returns to Gahana, featuring live music performances and outdoor shopping at local vendors. This year's lineup will be updated when it's announced.





Farmers Markets