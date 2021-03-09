Here are the best and worst times to travel ahead of Labor Day

An analytics company is suggesting you leave at certain times in order to avoid a surge of expected holiday traffic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Traveling this Labor Day weekend? An analytics company is suggesting you leave at certain times in order to avoid a surge of expected holiday traffic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that Americans who are not fully vaccinated avoid holiday travel. Despite this, analytics company INREX has forecasted that the roads will be crowded this weekend with eager vacationers.

According to INREX, Thursday and Friday are the toughest days to head out of town. If you do plan on taking a road trip, INREX suggests leaving before 10 a.m. on Friday.

The worst times to hit the road Friday, according to INREX, are between noon and 8:30 p.m.

If you’re leaving Saturday, INREX suggests being out the door by 11 a.m. and says the same goes for those who plan to return Monday.

Health officials have warned against gathering for the upcoming holiday, citing concern over rising COVID-19 cases in Ohio. As of Wednesday, one in eight patients in Ohio hospitals has COVID-19, and one in five patients in the ICU is being treated for the virus.

Earlier this week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a warning ahead of Labor Day weekend, reminding Ohioans that large gatherings lead to more reported COVID-19 cases down the road.

Experts suggest unvaccinated Americans wear masks and practice social distancing if they do plan to gather.