Mother of Henry Green appeals verdict in wrongful death lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The mother of a 23-year-old man fatally shot by two Columbus police officers nearly six years ago is appealing a jury's decision to side with the officers named in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Adrienne Hood - the mother of Henry Green who was fatally shot in June 2016 - filed the appeal to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio on Friday.

Hood's appeal comes weeks after a federal jury determined Zach Rosen and Jason Bare did not use excessive force in the June 2016 shooting.

The trial was the second to be heard by a federal jury after a mistrial was declared in the first back in November. In that trial, the judge said the jury couldn’t reach a verdict in the case.

Rosen and Bare were working undercover when they said they spotted Green with a gun at the corner of Duxberry Avenue and Ontario Street.

The officers said they identified themselves and told him to drop his weapon. Green’s family and a friend with him said police didn’t identify themselves.

According to a coroner’s report, Green was shot seven times in the chest, elbow, thigh, hip, armpit and forearms. The report said the chest wound caused his death.

In 2017, a grand jury in Franklin County declined to bring charges against the officers. An internal review by Columbus police found that the officers acted within policy.

Hood filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2019 which was later dismissed.

She then filed an appeal, alleging that Bare and Rosen continued to shoot at Green after he was already going to the ground.