Help a local girl win national award

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) held its 2023 Marquee Awards at the Ohio Theatre on Thursday night. CAPA celebrates, supports and advocates for high school musical theatre education throughout central Ohio, and this year WBNS-10TV sponsored its National Student Reporter Award.

The winners were Kathryn Mowery of Westerville South High School and Gigi D'Orisio of Bishop Watterson High School.

Kathryn is one of the 10 finalists for the national award. She's got a shot at being selected to represent Columbus at the National Jimmy Awards in New York City. Help her get there by interacting with her Facebook and Instagram posts!

Christian Strong from Pickerington North High School and Helena Engberg from Olentangy High School were named best actor and best actress and will go to NYC for the National Jimmy Awards.