Help a dog in need over the holidays

The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is hosting their annual Thanksgiving Sleepover to help gets dogs out of the shelter for the holidays.

Columbus, Ohio—

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center (FCDS) is trying their best to get their dogs out of the shelter and into a loving home for the holidays.

The FCDS Thanksgiving Holiday Sleepover will be Tuesday, November 23rd. This program is for people who would like to foster or foster-to-adopt a new furry friend.

Kaye Dickson, Director at FCDS said that the shelter is packed full of dogs and a lot of this is due to a shortage of veterinarians and vet techs across the country.

“Typically, before we give a dog out for adoption we have them go through a complete medical screening and then spayed or neutered but here at the shelter and across the rest of the nation there’s a shortage of veterinarians and vet techs so it’s kind of backing up the process,” said Dickson.

You can, however, help by fostering or adopting a dog from the shelter, which not only helps to get the dogs out of the shelter but helps with the screening process with dogs coming into the shelter.

“That way we can schedule the vet checkup and still get them out of this environment and into a home where they truly need to be.”

The shelter will then work with the foster to get the vet screening and all the medical history needed for the dog.

Dickson said that is why the holiday sleepover program is so important and it allows people to get a part time experience of what it would be like to be a dog owner fulltime.

“You get the opportunity to take the dog home and learn about the dog in that environment that we can’t tell you and you can only find that out when you have them at home.”

The shelter will provide food, collar and leash for those that want to foster. There will also be an informational packet with emergency phone numbers and a foster report card to return with your foster dog if you choose not to adopt.

Dickson said they hope that those who participate in the sleepover will end up adopting but if not, it still helps the shelter out by filling out the foster report card so they can learn more about the dog.

If you choose not to adopt your foster dog, they will have to be returned to the shelter on November 27th or 28th between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

If you wish to participate in the holiday sleepover you must register online before going to the shelter by visiting their website.

The shelter is also looking for dog bathers and is always accepting dog food for their pantry, which is completely run off donations.