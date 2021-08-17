Heavy rain leads to flooding of Reynoldsburg streets

As of noon, a total of 4.5” of rain had fallen over the span of an hour and a half in Reynoldsburg, according to the National Weather Service.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — A Flood Warning is in effect for parts of central Ohio on Tuesday, including in Reynoldsburg where streets have completely flooded in some areas.

10TV Meteorologist Ross Caruso tweeted video Tuesday afternoon of flooding outside Reynoldsburg City Hall.

Major flooding outside Reynoldsburg City Hall. Parking lot is completely covered in what appears to be a couple feet of water. Water is also cutting into Main Street. Rain has stopped for now but a Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for the area until 3 pm. @10TV @NWSILN pic.twitter.com/cIeuVw2oTl — Ross Caruso (@RossCarusoTV) August 17, 2021

[1210 PM] 4.5" of rain has fallen in the last 90 minutes in Reynoldsburg area of eastern Columbus. Road closures in the area. Heavy rain continues in this area but winds down over the next hour. Considerable flash flooding potential exists. Never drive through flooded roads! — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) August 17, 2021

The Flood Warning is scheduled to remain in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

I've never seen our street in Reynoldsburg flood like this. It's been straight pouring for at least 2.5 hours. pic.twitter.com/fLZ5BWuH5h — DamonWanKenobi (@damonwankenobi) August 17, 2021