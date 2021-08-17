Heavy rain leads to flooding of Reynoldsburg streets

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — A Flood Warning is in effect for parts of central Ohio on Tuesday, including in Reynoldsburg where streets have completely flooded in some areas.
10TV Meteorologist Ross Caruso tweeted video Tuesday afternoon of flooding outside Reynoldsburg City Hall.
As of noon, a total of 4.5” of rain had fallen over the span of an hour and a half in Reynoldsburg, according to the National Weather Service.
The Flood Warning is scheduled to remain in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday.
