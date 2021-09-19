Frank Q. Jackson, grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson, shot and killed

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. and an investigation is under way.

CLEVELAND — Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson, is dead following a shooting Sunday night in the city.

The fatal incident occurred near the Garden Valley Estates public housing complex on Kinsman Road. Details are scarce at this time, but 3News crews spotted both Mayor Jackson and Police Calvin Williams at the scene. The mayor has since left, but a heavy law enforcement presence remains.

After 3News sources confirmed Jackson's death, the Cleveland Division of Police put out a tweet saying the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. and that an investigation was under way. No information regarding possible suspects was released.

The Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting death of 24 year old Frank Q. Jackson which occurred today at the location of Sidaway & E. 70th St. at approx 9pm. Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to call 216-623-5464. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) September 20, 2021

The 24-year-old Frank Q. Jackson had numerous run-ins with the law in over the last few years. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault after a fight with his then-girlfriend and received 18 months of probation. Months after that initial arrest, a murder investigation led police to the mayor's home he shared with his grandson, and officers had received a report that a car registered to Frank Q, Jackson was seen speeding away from the crime scene. No charges were ever filed against the younger Jackson in the death of Antonio Parra.

Most recently, Jackson had been facing charges of felonious assault following an incident in Parma where he allegedly dragged an officer while trying to flee in his car. He was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond in July, with a court appearance set for November.