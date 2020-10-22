Heavy fog causes several central Ohio school districts to delay

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than a dozen school districts are on a 2-hour delay due to fog throughout central Ohio.
Closed
Madison-Plains
2-Hour Delay
Ada Exempted Village School District
Big Walnut Local Schools
Buckeye Valley Local Schools
Colonel Crawford Local Schools
Delaware City Schools
Fairbanks Local Schools (No AM Preschool)
Hardin Northern Local Schools
Jefferson Local Schools
Jonathan Alder Local Schools
Kenton City Schools
London City Schools
Marion Preparatory Academy
Marysville Schools
Mechanicsburg Exempted Village School District
Miami Trace Local Schools
North Union Local Schools
Pleasant Local Schools
Ridgemont Local Schools
Simon Kenton School
Triad Local Schools
Upper Scioto Valley Local Schools
