COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was shot and killed on Heatherton Drive in northeast Columbus on Tuesday.

Columbus police says officers were called to the 4800 block of Heatherton Drive just after 3 p.m.

Medics took one person to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

The person was pronounced dead at 3:53 p.m.

The victim's name has not been released.