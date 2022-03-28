Heath police warning teens against using toy guns in high school prank

The Health Police Department said there were two incidents on Monday when teens were found to be publicly using toy guns that looked real.

HEATH, Ohio — The Heath Police Department is asking parents to be on the lookout for realistic toy guns that kids are using in public.

“The one called, they thought they'd actually been shot by a gun,” said Sgt. Craig Black. "It is a new twist on the old game.”

Sgt. Black said they've encountered two instances of kids shooting toy guns from cars. In one, neighbors spotted vehicles blocking in another vehicle and spraying it. In the other instance, teens inside a vehicle were driving around spraying parked vehicles.

“It's a ‘senior tag’ type game, which I understand the seniors always have a prank, so although sometimes they go a little too far and innocent people get caught up in that,” Black said.

Heath police said the first time they encountered this exact “prank” was on Monday, which was also the start of the city school district's spring break.

“They are toy guns, however, some of them have the plastic and dip-coated so they look like realistic,” said Sgt. Black.

The department was able to locate and talk to the teens involved in both instances.

“The big concern is they take one of those guns and pointed someone who might have a concealed carry or may be armed,” Sgt. Black said.

No one was hurt and no property was damaged in either of the incidents.