Heath police announce passing of K-9 Havik

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Heath Police Department announced the loss of K-9 Havik on Monday following a serious medical incident on Friday.

A post on Facebook said Havik’s condition continued to deteriorate over the weekend and after consulting with the veterinarian, the decision was made to ease his suffering.

Havik and family were escorted to the Bailey’s Veterinary Clinic by members of the Heath Police Department, Newark Police Department and Heath Fire Department.

Police say Havik served in Heath and Licking County since 2012. He located evidence, tracked and apprehended criminals and performed demostations for the public.

Officer Mark Emde worked with Havik for over 10 years and they trained hundreds of hours and worked side by side.