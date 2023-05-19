Hearings conclude for Powell plastic surgeon accused of malpractice

Dr. Katherine Roxanne Grawe's attorney argues she is being punished for being famous on social media.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hearings concluded Friday for a plastic surgeon from Powell, known for her viral TikToks, who is accused of malpractice by multiple patients.

"Overall we feel positively and look forward to the board's decision,” said Sabrina Sellers, Grawe’s attorney.

Sellers argues Dr. Grawe was being open and honest while filming her procedures and that Dr. Grawe has nothing to hide.

The state attorney said she wanted Grawe to take responsibility for her actions.

The State Medical Board of Ohio suspended Grawe's medical license last year after it found she did not provide written discharge instructions to one patient and found that another had to undergo further treatment at a hospital following a surgery.

Former patient Mary Jenkins, who won in a lawsuit against Dr. Grawe in 2016, attended every day of the hearing to show support for the patients involved.

“I was hoping to hear her at least acknowledge what she failed to do, and I didn't hear that,” Jenkins said.

The state attorney said Grawe failed to meet the standard of care for the three patients, irresponsibly gave a surgery to a nurse practitioner and used her office to operate without the required license.

Sellers said Grawe wants to move forward and serve as an example after changing her ways.

“Physicians don't practice in the public eye traditionally and the optics of this case have been tried for the six months that Dr. Grawe has been practicing because she has not made a public statement,” Sellers said.

Sellers suggested that Grawe can teach other physicians how to properly use social media moving forward as social media “isn’t going away.”

“I hope that Dr. Grawe is able to move forward as a professional. She's worked very hard to become a plastic surgeon and I hope that the board gives her an opportunity to have her license reinstated,” Sellers said.

"For her to offer now to have a second chance to help other doctors that want to embrace social media, to me it was like she was leaning on the fact that she was a social media expert versus a good doctor,” Jenkins said.