Health inspectors plan to visit Columbus bars during Browns/Bengals game Thursday

Inspector will be on the lookout for violations of health orders.

Inspectors from the Columbus Public Health Department will be out in force tonight making sure bars and restaurants are complying with the Ohio Department of Health order regarding social distancing and masks.

“We will be in the bars making sure that people are seated and that they are practicing social distancing, that they are wearing masks when they are not seated and that they are staying 6 feet apart as well as the staff,” said Dr. Mysheika Roberts Director of Columbus Public Health.

The Ohio Investigative Unit that assists local authorities with enforcement of alcohol sales will also be out to make sure that bars are not serving alcohol on their premises after 10 p.m.