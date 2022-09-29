‘He was my heart' Family mourns loss of man killed in east Columbus shooting

52-year-old Trevor Seymour was killed Saturday night after a shooting near a motorcycle club in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A family is mourning the loss of Trevor Seymour, 52, who was killed in a shooting near an east Columbus motorcycle club Saturday night.

“He was a superstar. And I always felt that way about him, like he was my superstar. When I tell you he was the life of the party, that was my uncle, I’m telling you,” said Keyshawn Pitts, Seymour’s niece.

Pitts said she received the call about Seymour's death Sunday morning.

“I just screamed. I just dropped my phone and screamed because my uncle is my person, he was my person,” Pitts said.

Her person, she said, was known as a fighter.

“He was in an accident last year and they said he was gonna be paralyzed, paraplegic, but he fought through that,” she said.