'He was just trying to better himself' | Family offers $50,000 reward to find answers in 2017 Reynoldsburg homicide

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The Reynoldsburg Division of Police is asking to help find the person responsible for killing a man four years ago.

James Stennies was shot and killed in April 2017 at Miracle Car Wash in Reynoldsburg. Police said he had been shot several times.

Investigators were told Stennies was washing his car before heading out to attend a funeral in Indiana.

Investigators are working to figure out the circumstances around his murder. Police said his body was found in his car and that his wallet, keys and cell phone were not taken during the shooting.

Family members wanted answers for the past four years. They partnered with Crime Stoppers and are offering a $50,000 reward to find the person(s) responsible for killing Stennies.

"If it will help to encourage someone to come forward and provide information that can lead to an arrest and then ideally a conviction and a sentence, then it is money well spent," said Gail, James's sister.

According to Gail, her brother was a life-long learner.

"The year before, he had earned his bachelor's degree from Ohio University," she said. "We found that framed degree in his apartment and that was really going to open some doors."

Gail also recalled that James was at a point in his life where he was trying to avail himself of other opportunities.

"He was just trying to better himself to open the doors for other opportunities. And someone just shut that door."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).