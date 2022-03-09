Hazing, other violations lead to Ohio State fraternity having student organization status revoked

The university said the revocation comes after "the chapter accepted responsibility" for multiple violations of the Code of Student Conduct.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Acacia fraternity at Ohio State University, the Waw chapter, had its status as a student organization revoked, according to the school.

Those violations include hazing, failure to comply with a university and dishonest conduct.

Information about what led to the violations was not provided by Ohio State.

The status was revoked on March 4 and is in place through August 9, 2026.

Ohio State said the national office may start working to reestablish a chapter at the university after meeting certain requirements consistent with university policies.

The chapter will also be obligated to show it can follow the Code of Student Conduct, Sorority and Fraternity Life policies, student organization guidelines and all state and federal laws.

The Waw chapter of the Acacia Fraternity was initiated at Ohio State in 1906.