Police were called to the 1600 block of Harvester Lane around 7:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a homicide in the city's north side Thursday evening.

According to police, they were called to the 1600 block of Harvester Lane around 7:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

One person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where they were later pronounced dead at 8:02 p.m.