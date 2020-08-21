Columbus city council president not swayed by postmaster general’s testimony

Shannon Hardin said he still worries changes being made at USPS could amount to voter suppression, and he is encouraging the public to sign an online petition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin was eager to see what Postmaster General Louis DeJoy would say during his testimony before Congress on Friday.

“We know that there are historical issues with the postal service in terms of self-sufficiency, but this is not the time to mess with its ability to produce good services,” Hardin said. “We are in the middle of a historic pandemic. We need those services more than ever.”

And it’s not just the need for certain services Hardin says he’s worried about right now. He also fears some of the recent cost-cutting moves at the USPS could amount to voter suppression.

“Sometimes if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it might just be a duck,” he said. “If it looks like suppression if it looks like somebody’s trying to take our ability to run a safe election, it might just be that, and we need to make sure that we are highly alert to what is happening.”

Hardin joined Congresswoman Joyce Beatty and several other local Democrats at a press conference tied to those concerns earlier this week. The group pledged to fight against changes that would hurt USPS and also asked the public to sign an online petition.

“We need the U.S. Postal Service to be highly functioning, now more than ever, and we as residents have to step up and call our representatives, call our senators, and say, we’re not okay with this, and we don’t want you to be okay with it either,” Hardin said. “What we do know is that people power works. Hearing from residents and making sure that those in power understand that we are not going to sit back idly and let the U.S. Postal Service be torn down at such a critical time in our history.”

During his testimony on Friday, DeJoy assured Congress that the U.S. Postal Service will be able to process mail-in ballots for the November election. And he again pledged to not make any new changes to service until after the election.

But, before that promise, the Washington Post reported the USPS was set to decommission 671 mail-sorting machines, including 24 in Ohio.

“It just seems really disingenuous to say those actions would not slow down service,” Hardin said. “And when you couple that we are 70 days out from an election during a pandemic, where millions more folks will need to vote by mail, it really, it’s very troubling.”

Meanwhile, the USPS announced Friday that it had created a new election mail website, serving both voters and election officials.

The office of Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's sent the following statement to 10TV: