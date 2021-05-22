Hardin County man struck and killed by vehicle

Police said Lee Simon, 69, stepped in front of a vehicle as he was returning home from getting his mail from across the street.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ohio - A Hardin County man died after he was hit by a vehicle as he was returning from getting his mail, according to the sheriff's office.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office said 69-year-old Lee Simon walked to get his mail across the street from his home on Friday around 2:15 p.m., on State Route 53, just east of the village of Forest.

As he returned to his home, the sheriff's office said Simon stepped in front of a vehicle being driven eastbound on State Route 53.

Simon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said the driver, 16, was not hurt and released from the scene to family.